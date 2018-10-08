Marlies Hit Home Ice for First Time this Season
October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies hit home ice today for the first time since June 14 when the raised the Calder Cup following a 6-1 win over the Texas Stars to secure the first championship in franchise history. In a special pre-game ceremony, this time the raising will be a banner to forever mark the accomplishment.
On the ice, the Marlies are looking to bounce back from a loss in Binghamton on Saturday, where they fell 7-5 to the Devils.
Offensively, the Marlies are rolling early in the season, combining for 12 goals through their first two outings on the year.
Trevor Moore has scored three times through the first two games, leading the Marlies on that front, but Sam Gagner (2G, 1A), Chris Mueller (1G, 2A) and Calle Rosen (0G, 3A) are all tied with Moore in points in the early going.
Monday's game will be the Marlies first look at the Cleveland Monsters, who join the North Division after finishing at the bottom of the Central last season.
The Monsters are out to a flying start, winning their first two games on opening weekend. Rookie Eric Robinson has three goals in those games while Zac Dalpe has a pair of goals and assists.
Puck drop in today's game is scheduled for 3:00 and tickets are still available.
Fans can also tune in to all the action on Leafs Nation Network or AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2018
- Iowa Wild Announces Dropkick Murphys Concert for February 22 - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Weekly, October 8-14 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies Hit Home Ice for First Time this Season - Toronto Marlies
- Chicago Wolves Insider - Chicago Wolves
- Kamenev Called up to Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Set Promotions for Friday's Home Opener - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Florida Panthers Recall G Michael Hutchinson from Springfield (AHL) on Emergency Basis - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Hit Home Ice for First Time this Season
- Marlies Look for Back to Back Wins on Opening Weekend
- Toronto Marlies to Welcome Fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum for Home Opener on Thanksgiving
- Marlies Kick off Campaign against Comets
- Marlies Announce Opening Night Roster