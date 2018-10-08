Marlies Hit Home Ice for First Time this Season

October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies hit home ice today for the first time since June 14 when the raised the Calder Cup following a 6-1 win over the Texas Stars to secure the first championship in franchise history. In a special pre-game ceremony, this time the raising will be a banner to forever mark the accomplishment.

On the ice, the Marlies are looking to bounce back from a loss in Binghamton on Saturday, where they fell 7-5 to the Devils.

Offensively, the Marlies are rolling early in the season, combining for 12 goals through their first two outings on the year.

Trevor Moore has scored three times through the first two games, leading the Marlies on that front, but Sam Gagner (2G, 1A), Chris Mueller (1G, 2A) and Calle Rosen (0G, 3A) are all tied with Moore in points in the early going.

Monday's game will be the Marlies first look at the Cleveland Monsters, who join the North Division after finishing at the bottom of the Central last season.

The Monsters are out to a flying start, winning their first two games on opening weekend. Rookie Eric Robinson has three goals in those games while Zac Dalpe has a pair of goals and assists.

Puck drop in today's game is scheduled for 3:00 and tickets are still available.

Fans can also tune in to all the action on Leafs Nation Network or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.