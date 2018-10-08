Cole Kehler Re-Assigned to Ontario

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have re-assigned goaltender Cole Kehler from the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs to Ontario.

The 20-year-old Kehler (born Dec. 17, 1997) is a 6-4, 205-pound native of Altona, MAN. Kehler has appeared in 141 games in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers over the past four seasons, posting a 66-51-9 record, a .899 save percentage and a 3.31 goals against average.

Kehler also appeared in 23 playoff contests with Portland from 2017-18 and posted a 10-11-2 record, a .897 save percentage and a 3.75 goals against average. Kehler originally signed an entry-level contract with Los Angeles on December 8, 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 regular season this coming Friday, their fourth season as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding Opening Weekend, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/home-schedule.%20For%20Reign%20season%20tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

