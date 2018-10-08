Roadrunners College Nights Start Next Friday

October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today information on the club's newly revamped College Nights for the 2018-19 season.

For only $25, students will receive one (1) ticket, two (2) drink vouchers and one (1) Roadrunners hat as a part of the package.

Drink vouchers can be utilized for water and soda, or alcohol for individuals age 21 and over.

The offer, which is available for four Roadrunners home games this season, can be purchased with a valid student identification card by calling the Roadrunners at 866-774-6263 or by filling out an interest form HERE. The four games that the package is available are the following:

Friday, October 19 vs. Rockford IceHogs - 7 p.m. (NHL Affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks)

Friday, December 7 vs. Ontario Reign - 7 p.m. (Ugly T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Bank of the West)

Friday, January 25 vs. Bakersfield - 7 p.m. (Wrestling Night)

Friday, April 12 vs. San Diego - 7 p.m. (I-8 Border Rivalry Game)

For $85, students can purchase a College Night Season Pass, which includes all four games and a savings of $15.

For more information on the team, visit their offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.