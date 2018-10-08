Roadrunners Weekly

October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD: 1-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 6-4 W vs. San Diego

Attendance: 6,327

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Both Jens Looke and Adam Helewka scored twice in the team's win on opening night.

In his professional debut, Matteo Gennaro was the game-winning goal scorer for Tucson in the third period.

Adin Hill earned the win in net for the Roadrunners stopping 16/20.

GAMES THIS WEEK: Friday @ San Diego - 7 p.m. (Valley View Casino Center) *I-8 Border Rivalry*

Saturday @ Bakersfield - 7 p.m. (Rabobank Arena)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Both broadcasts this upcoming weekend will begin at 6:45 with the Roadrunners Warmup Show on Fox Sports 1450 Tucson and on the iHeart Radio App.

All road games this season can be watched live at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at 1801 N. Stone Ave - the official watch party location of the Roadrunners.

The entire 2018-19 season can be watched live on the all-new AHLTV.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

Due to Disney on Ice at Tucson Arena this week, the team will practice in Chandler on Monday and Tuesday, then depart Wednesday for their California weekend.

The Roadrunners will now return serve as the guest for San Diego's home opener Saturday night.

Tucson leads the I-8 Border Rivalry series 1-0.

UP I-10:

After recording one goal and one assist in Saturday's win, Laurent Dauphin was recalled by the Coyotes on Sunday.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Proforma - Friday, October 19 vs. Rockford (7:05 p.m.)

Roadrunners Give Back Night

Mystery Boxes with specialty Roadrunners items will be sold to benefit the team's charitable foundation.

College Night - One (1) ticket, two (2) drinks and one (1) hat for $25!

All You Can Eat Night - Saturday, October 20 vs. Rockford (7:05 p.m.)

For just $45 you receive one (1) ticket and all you can eat popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, soda and water!

