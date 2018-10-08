Globetrotters Coming to Utica on Fan Powered World Tour Thursday, February 7

Utica, N.Y. - The CEO of Mohawk Valley Garden announced today that the famed Harlem Globetrotters will bring their talents to the Adirondack Bank Center on Thursday, February 7, 2019, as part of their all new Fan Powered World Tour. A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Since 1960, the Globetrotters have been performing in Utica and have established themselves as a staple of entertainment at the Adirondack Bank Center (formerly the Utica Memorial Auditorium). Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball - they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages.

Tickets for the Globetrotters World Tour go on-sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 18, online at empirestatetix.com or harlemglobetrotters.com, in-person at the Adirondack Bank Center's box office or by calling 315-790-9070. Tickets for the Globetrotters in Utica start at just $17. Fans looking for a VIP, interactive experience can purchase a Magic Pass, presented by Tum-e Tummies, starting at just $20. Group pricing is also available by request.

