Wolf Pack Weekly, October 8-14

October 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack got their new season off to a strong start this past weekend with a sweep of a pair of home games, helped by three-goal first-period bursts in both contests. In the lid-lifter on Friday night at the XL Center, the Wolf Pack got first-period scores from Tim Gettinger, Cole Schneider and Chris Bigras (shorthanded), and held on after that for a 4-2 win over the Providence Bruins. Bigras and Schneider also added assists, and Peter Holland had an empty-net goal and an assist. Then on Sunday, after the Laval Rocket took the game's first lead, Michael Lindqvist, Ville Meskanen and John Gilmour all clicked within a span of 1:47 for the Wolf Pack late in the first. Both Lindqvist's and Meskanen's goals were their first in North American pro, and that flurry completed the scoring in a 3-1 Wolf Pack triumph.

This week:

The Wolf Pack hit the road for the first time on Wednesday night, heading to Binghamton for a 7:05 PM date with the Devils, and then play a home-and-home set with Providence Friday and Saturday. The Wolf Pack and P-Bruins will face off at 7:15 on Friday night at the XL Center, and Saturday evening's game in Providence is a 7:05 faceoff.

Wednesday, October 10 at the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:05 PM

- This is the first road game of the season for the Wolf Pack, who were 15-17-3-3 away from home in 2017-18.

- This game kicks off a four-game season series between the Wolf Pack and Devils, whose two games vs. one another last year comprised the last two games of the Wolf Pack's schedule. The Wolf Pack won both, including a 4-2 victory in Binghamton in their season finale April 14.

- The Devils have a new head coach this season, Mark Dennehy, who was the head man at Merrimack College for the past 13 years. He is 1-0-0-0 so far, as Binghamton outlasted the defending Calder Cup-champion Toronto Marlies, 7-5, in their season opener Saturday at home.

- Nathan Bastian had two goals, including the game-winner, in the Devils' win Saturday, and Blake Pietila added a goal and an assist.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, October 12 vs. the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- The Wolf Pack's popular Friday-night food and beverage discount is back, for this and all Wolf Pack Friday-night home games, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:15 PM until puck drop.

- This is the second straight Friday night that the Bruins have visited the XL Center. The Wolf Pack downed Providence 4-2 this past Friday night, in the first game of the season for both teams.

- After the loss Friday to the Wolf Pack, the P-Bruins fell to 0-2-0-0 on the season Saturday night, dropping their home opener to Laval, 3-2.

- Mark McNeill, who scored one of Providence's two goals in the Bruins' Friday trip to Hartford, had a goal and an assist in Saturday's defeat vs. Laval.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, October 13 vs. the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, 7:05 PM

- The Wolf Pack were 1-2-1-1 in five 2017-18 visits to the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, where the Bruins were 25-12-0-1.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

None

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, October 27, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:30 PM game at the XL Center, is "Harry Potter Night" and also features the Wolf Pack's Halloween celebration. The Wolf Pack will be calling all muggles to rep their houses, and kids can enjoy trick or treating on the arena concourse and take part in an intermission costume parade. Plus, the first 2,000 fans into the game that night will take home a free Wolf Pack coffee mug, presented by ESPN 97.9.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. After this Friday night, the Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is December 7, when they host the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. The next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, October 24, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms visit for a 7:00 PM tilt.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's first Wednesday home outing of the season is October 24, a 7:00 PM game vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

