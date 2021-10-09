Iowa Storms Back to Top Rockford 4-3 in Overtime at Xtream Arena

CORALVILLE, Iowa - Iowa Wild (1-1-0-0) roared back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Rockford IceHogs (1-1-0-0) 4-3 at Xtream Arena on Friday night. It was the first game ever with fans at the home of Iowa's ECHL affiliate the Iowa Heartlanders. Wild forward Connor Dewar scored the overtime winner, while forward Joseph Cramarossa netted a pair of goals in the win.

Iowa picked up an early lead with a goal from forward Bryce Gervais at 8:48 of the first period. After forward Cody McLeod jammed a puck in front, forward Bryce Misley's shot created a rebound for Gervais who beat IceHogs' goaltender, Arvid Soderblom (13 saves), making it 1-0 Wild.

At 10:23 of the first stanza, Rockford forward Michael Teply beat Iowa netminder Andrew Hammond (16 saves) to tie the game, 1-1.

Through one period of action, the game was deadlocked, 1-1, with shots tied at 10 apiece.

Rockford's power play was responsible for two quick goals in the second frame. Defenseman Chad Krys scored first at 1:27 during a five-on-three man-advantage and then forward Andrei Altybarmakian struck at 3:03 of the period, making it 3-1 IceHogs.

After 40 minutes of play, Iowa trailed Rockford 3-1 but led in shots on goal, 20-16.

The comeback began with a goal from Cramarossa at 1:09 of the third period bringing the score to 3-2. Wild defenseman Kevin Czuczman's shot from the left point banked off the kickplate behind the net onto the stick of forward Dominic Turgeon. Turgeon tucked it in front of Rockford netminder Tom Aubrun's (19 saves) pads and Cramarossa scooped up the rebound and slid it in.

Cramarossa tied the game for Iowa with a long wrist shot from outside the left circle at 12:57 of the final frame, tying the game 3-3.

Iowa put together a staunch push in the final two minutes but couldn't find a winner, sending the game to three-on-three overtime tied 3-3. The Wild outshot the IceHogs 34-17 through 60 minutes of regulation time.

With only 33 seconds left in OT, Iowa cruised into the Rockford zone on a three-on-two rush during a power play. Dewar made a drop pass to Turgeon at the top of the left circle, where Turgeon dished it back to Dewar just outside of the left post. Dewar roofed the shot from in tight, over the left shoulder of Aubrun taking the Wild to a 4-3 win.

Iowa finished the night with a 36-19 lead in shots over Rockford. The Wild went 1-2 on the man-advantage while the IceHogs capitalized on two of their five power play chances.

The Wild finished the 2021 AHL Preseason with a record of 1-1 and open the AHL Regular Season on the road against the Texas Stars on Oct. 16. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

