Eagles Storm Back for 4-3 Preseason Win over San Jose

October 9, 2021







WINDSOR, CO. - Forward Jean-Luc Foudy scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the final minute of regulation, as the Colorado Eagles rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to defeat the San Jose Barracuda, 4-3 on Saturday. Goaltender Trent Miner made 12 saves on 13 shots in 30:13 of action, while fellow netminder Hunter Miska turned aside 10 of the 12 shots he faced in 29:47 of play.

Eagles rookie forward Brandon Cutler kicked off the scoring when he fielded a beautiful outlet pass from Luke Martin and went streaking into the San Jose Zone before backhanding the puck into the back of the net. Martin and fellow defenseman Miles Gendron picked up the assists, as Colorado claimed a 1-0 edge just 5:37 into the contest. The Eagles would kill off a Barracuda power play late in the first period and carried their 1-0 advantage into the intermission.

San Jose would flip the script in the second period, scoring a pair of goals in a span of 1:23 to erase the 1-0 deficit and hop into the lead. The first tally came on a Barracuda power play, as forward Zach Gallant snagged a cross-ice pass in the left-wing circle and snapped a wrister into the back of the net. The goal knotted the score at 1-1 with 12:18 remaining in the second stanza.

Just 1:23 later San Jose would strike again when defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk settled a loose puck in the high slot and whistled a shot past Miska to give the Barracuda a 2-1 advantage. San Jose would outshoot Colorado 9-7 in the period and head to the second intermission still enjoying a 2-1 lead.

The Barracuda would pad their lead with 5:55 remaining in the third period when forward Joe Garreffa intercepted an errant pass in the slot and beat Miner with a wrist shot to extend the San Jose advantage to 3-1.

The tide would begin to turn when Foudy powered a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle past Barracuda goalie Zachary Emond. The goal trimmed San Jose's lead to 3-2 with 2:55 left to play in the contest.

Just 42 second later, forward Ryan Wagner would square the score at 3-3 when he fired a shot from the bottom of the circle and lit the lamp with 2:13 still remaining in regulation. The rally would be completed with just 40 seconds showing on the clock when Foudy capped off an odd-man rush with a goal from the low slot that would give Colorado the 4-3 edge which the Eagles would hold until the final horn.

Colorado outshot the Barracuda 37-25 in the contest and finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

