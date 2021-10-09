T-Birds Settle for Preseason Split vs. Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds received two goals from Nikita Alexandrov, but the Providence Bruins got two from Jakub Lauko on Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime victory for the home side at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

After spotting the Thunderbirds a 2-0 first period lead the night before, the Bruins bounced back to take the lead just past the midpoint of the first period when Zach Senyshyn tucked a one-hand backhander past Joel Hofer on a breakaway to make it 1-0 Providence at the 10:51 mark.

The Providence lead would only last for 1:07, however. After crisscrossing with Nathan Todd over the offensive blueline, Alexandrov took a drop pass and sneaked a shot past Providence goalie Troy Grosenick on the short side to tie the score, 1-1. Josh Wesley picked up the secondary helper on the first Springfield goal of the evening.

Hofer would hold strong with 11 saves in the opening period to carry a tie score into the second. Alexandrov was not finished, and for the second straight night, the T-Birds picked up a shorthanded tally as Alexandrov beat Grosenick at the 6:14 marker of period two. After Alexandrov chipped a puck to the neutral zone, Tyler Tucker joined the play to create a 2-on-1 shorthanded break, and Tucker picked the top corner from the right-wing circle to make it 2-1 in Springfield's favor heading to the third.

Providence hung tough, though, and Lauko's second goal in two nights tied the game, 2-2, just 4:51 into the third period. The young Bruins prospect parked himself near the crease and one-touched a Jesper Froden pass in behind Hofer. The 2-2 tie carried into overtime.

Lauko finished off the job just 26 seconds into the extra session for his third goal of the weekend off a feed from defenseman Jack Ahcan.

The Thunderbirds make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, October 16 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Opening Night festivities will begin with a Pregame Block Party on Court Square from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. featuring a live music performance from Trailer Trash. The Thunderbirds' 5th anniversary season then gets underway inside the MassMutual Center at 7:05, and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel and be treated to a special pregame, full team introduction. Tickets are available online and at the box office.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

