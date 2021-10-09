T-Birds Settle for Preseason Split vs. Providence
October 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds received two goals from Nikita Alexandrov, but the Providence Bruins got two from Jakub Lauko on Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime victory for the home side at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
After spotting the Thunderbirds a 2-0 first period lead the night before, the Bruins bounced back to take the lead just past the midpoint of the first period when Zach Senyshyn tucked a one-hand backhander past Joel Hofer on a breakaway to make it 1-0 Providence at the 10:51 mark.
The Providence lead would only last for 1:07, however. After crisscrossing with Nathan Todd over the offensive blueline, Alexandrov took a drop pass and sneaked a shot past Providence goalie Troy Grosenick on the short side to tie the score, 1-1. Josh Wesley picked up the secondary helper on the first Springfield goal of the evening.
Hofer would hold strong with 11 saves in the opening period to carry a tie score into the second. Alexandrov was not finished, and for the second straight night, the T-Birds picked up a shorthanded tally as Alexandrov beat Grosenick at the 6:14 marker of period two. After Alexandrov chipped a puck to the neutral zone, Tyler Tucker joined the play to create a 2-on-1 shorthanded break, and Tucker picked the top corner from the right-wing circle to make it 2-1 in Springfield's favor heading to the third.
Providence hung tough, though, and Lauko's second goal in two nights tied the game, 2-2, just 4:51 into the third period. The young Bruins prospect parked himself near the crease and one-touched a Jesper Froden pass in behind Hofer. The 2-2 tie carried into overtime.
Lauko finished off the job just 26 seconds into the extra session for his third goal of the weekend off a feed from defenseman Jack Ahcan.
The Thunderbirds make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, October 16 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Opening Night festivities will begin with a Pregame Block Party on Court Square from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. featuring a live music performance from Trailer Trash. The Thunderbirds' 5th anniversary season then gets underway inside the MassMutual Center at 7:05, and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel and be treated to a special pregame, full team introduction. Tickets are available online and at the box office.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2021
- T-Birds Settle for Preseason Split vs. Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Red Wings Assign Three to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devante Stephens: Thankful to be Home - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ethan Keppen: Power Forward Ready to Make an Impact - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sonny Milano Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Sandstrom Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Assign Three Players to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pittsburgh Assigs Chaput, Riikola to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 9 - Providence Bruins
- Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 24 - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Senators Cleared for Full Capacity at CAA Arena, with Single Game Tickets on Sale October 12 - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Seven Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Storms Back to Top Rockford 4-3 in Overtime at Xtream Arena - Iowa Wild
- Thunderbirds Hang on for Preseason Win over Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.