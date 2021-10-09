Blue Jackets Assign Seven Players to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that Columbus assigned forwards Tyler Angle, Josh Dunne, Brendan Gaunce, Carson Meyer and Tyler Sikura to Cleveland, and released forwards Tristan Mullin and Justin Scott from their professional tryout (PTO) contracts and returned both skaters to the Monsters.

