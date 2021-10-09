Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 24
October 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 24 players.
The team assigned forwards Adam Beckman and Marco Rossi and defenseman Calen Addison to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and recalled goaltender Andrew Hammond from Iowa.
Minnesota plays its final preseason game tonight at the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. on KFAN 100.3 FM.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. The Iowa Wild home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
