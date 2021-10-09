San Jose Barracuda Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Schedule

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today its 2021-22 broadcast schedule.

All exhibition, regular season and postseason games can be heard exclusively within the Barracuda portion of the Sharks+SAP Center App presented by Western Digital, at SJBarracuda.com/listen and you can watch the games live on AHL TV (exhibition contests will not be available on AHL TV).

On 48 occasions when the Sharks and Barracuda game broadcasts don't overlap, the Barracuda game broadcast will also be available on the Sharks Audio Network, the Sharks 24-hour, seven days a week streaming network on the Sharks+SAP Center App presented by Western Digital and at SJSharks.com/listen.

The Barracuda pre-game show begins 30 minutes prior to puckdrop and Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) returns for his sixth season as the voice of the team.

The Barracuda are set to play their only two exhibition games this upcoming weekend in Colorado against the Eagles. Saturday's game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT and Sunday's tilt will begin at 1 p.m. PT. The Barracuda open up the regular season the following Sunday in Bakersfield against the Condors (5 p.m.) and are set to make their home debut on Fri., Oct. 29 against Colorado (7 p.m.).

