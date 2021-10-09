Red Wings Assign Three to Griffins
October 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned forward Jonatan Berggren and defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park, in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against Rockford on Friday, Oct. 15 at Van Andel Arena. Practices are closed to the public but open to registered media.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
