Red Wings Assign Three to Griffins

October 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned forward Jonatan Berggren and defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park, in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against Rockford on Friday, Oct. 15 at Van Andel Arena. Practices are closed to the public but open to registered media.

