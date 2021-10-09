Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, October 9, the roster for the preseason game against the Springfield Thunderbirds on October 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Forwards: Justin Brazeau, Matt Filipe, Steven Fogarty, Jesper Froden, Cameron Hughes, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Ian McKinnon, Zach Senyshyn, Oskar Steen, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Jack Dougherty, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, Aaron Ness, Andrew Peski

Goaltenders: Callum Booth, Troy Grosenick

