Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 9
October 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, October 9, the roster for the preseason game against the Springfield Thunderbirds on October 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Forwards: Justin Brazeau, Matt Filipe, Steven Fogarty, Jesper Froden, Cameron Hughes, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Ian McKinnon, Zach Senyshyn, Oskar Steen, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer
Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Jack Dougherty, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, Aaron Ness, Andrew Peski
Goaltenders: Callum Booth, Troy Grosenick
