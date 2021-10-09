Sandstrom Assigned to Phantoms

October 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandstrom

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandstrom(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that goalie Felix Sandstrom has been assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Sandstrom, 24, played in 11 games for the Phantoms last season going 5-3-3 with a 3.19 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. He finished the 2020-21 season exceptionally with a five-game stretch going 3-1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage.

The Phantoms continue their preseason Saturday night hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in their PPL Center debut. The Phantoms play at Hershey on Sunday and then conclude the preseason on Wednesday back at PPL Center against the Hershey Bears.

Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now. Reserve your seats today HERE

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.