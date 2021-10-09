Sonny Milano Joins Gulls
October 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster move.
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Sonny Milano - Left Wing
