Sonny Milano Joins Gulls

October 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster move.

Assigned to San Diego (AHL):

Sonny Milano - Left Wing

