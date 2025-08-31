Indy Eleven vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Kevon Lambert and Sean Totsch scored second-half goals as Louisville City FC rallied from an early deficit to take a 3-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to clinch a place in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.







