Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Elliott Collier scored with 16 minutes to go to earn Indy Eleven a 1-1 draw with Loudoun United FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium after the visitors had taken the lead through Wesley Leggett 11 minutes into the second half.
