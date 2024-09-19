Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024
September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics gave it all they had and defeat the Indiana Fever 92-91 in their last game of the szn, they will not clinch the final playoff spot due to the Chicago Sky falling to defeat against the Connecticut Sun and ATL taking down New York
Sika Kone had a career-high 20 PTS in the winning effort
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
