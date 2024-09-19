Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Washington Mystics gave it all they had and defeat the Indiana Fever 92-91 in their last game of the szn, they will not clinch the final playoff spot due to the Chicago Sky falling to defeat against the Connecticut Sun and ATL taking down New York

Sika Kone had a career-high 20 PTS in the winning effort

