Much-Anticipated AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 Game Tickets on Sale April 29

April 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Only 100 days until the highly anticipated AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 weekend tips off in Indianapolis, and today the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee and the WNBA announced that tickets to the game and other premium fan events will soon be available to the public.

On Saturday, July 19, the Indiana Fever will host the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the epicenter of a weekend full of fan-focused activities, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. On Friday, July 18, some of the league's biggest and brightest stars will display their talents at the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge. Tickets to Friday and Saturday's main events will go live at 2 p.m. on April 29 and are expected to sell quickly.

"We are beyond excited to be just 100 days away from hosting the biggest weekend in women's professional basketball right here in Indianapolis," said WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Founding Chair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines. "This is going to be an unforgettable experience for our community, and we're ready to tip off an exciting lineup of activations and welcome fans from all over the world to the home of basketball."

Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Hartbeat, the global entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, will present the first-ever Fever Fest, a one-of-a-kind comedy and musical festival, during two sessions on Saturday, July 19. Starting at 2 p.m. on May 1, the festival's star-studded talent lineup, which will include the All-Star game's halftime performer, will be announced, and tickets will be available to purchase.

Tickets may be purchased on their respective on sale dates at WNBAAllStar2025.com.

EVENT TICKET ON-SALE DATE

AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, and

WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 18 2 p.m. on April 29

Fever Fest on Saturday, July 19 2 p.m. on May 1

WNBA Live will return for the fourth straight year bringing fans closer to the game with interactive events including meet-and-greet opportunities with the WNBA's biggest stars, live panels, personalized WNBA merchandise, and more on July 18-19. The two-day fan event celebrates the intersection of basketball, fashion, music and culture, and will take place at the Indiana Convention Center. In the coming weeks, tickets for WNBA Live will be available for purchase at $25 for adults, with complimentary admission for children aged 12 and under.

Sign up to receive more information and join the ticket waitlist for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 festivities, including Fever Fest, by visiting WNBAAllStar2025.com.

