Three Standout Active Fifth Overall WNBA Draft Picks

April 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will make their first-ever first-round selection in next Monday's 2025 Draft, Presented by CarMax. The Valkyries have the fifth pick in round one, which has historically produced some very accomplished players and a couple of key contributors to championship teams. Three active WNBA players that are standout fifth overall picks include Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard and Indiana Fever guard DeWanna Bonner.

Arike Ogunbowale (5th overall, 2019 Draft)

Reigning All-Star Game MVP Arike Ogunbowale was the fifth pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, where she has spent her first six seasons. Ogunbowale is a dynamic scorer who creates most of her own offense off the dribble. She was the league's top point-per-game scorer in 2020 and has averaged 20.6 points per game in her career. Ogunbowale has been selected to four all-star teams winning All-Star Game MVP twice, three All-WNBA teams and was named to the 2019 All-Rookie Team.

Natasha Howard (5th overall, 2014 Draft)

Three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard was drafted by the Indiana Fever fifth overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft. Howard was a bit of a later bloomer, averaging single digits in scoring for her first four seasons before a Most Improved Player campaign in 2018. The following season, she was awarded Defensive Player of the Year and made her first of two all-star teams. Howard won her three titles in a four-year span from 2017-2020, two with the Seattle Storm and one with the Minnesota Lynx.

DeWanna Bonner (5th overall, 2009 Draft)

Arguably the most accomplished fifth pick in league history, DeWanna Bonner was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2009 WNBA Draft. Bonner opened her career as the league's Sixth Woman of the Year - awarded to the WNBA's best reserve - in each of her first three seasons. She has averaged double-digit points in all of her 15 seasons and ranks fourth on the league's all-time scoring list. Bonner has made six all-star teams, two All-WNBA teams and an All-Defensive team. She won two WNBA championships with the Phoenix Mercury. The 6'4 guard is a force on both ends of the floor and has had remarkable longevity.

