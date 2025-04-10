Chicago Sky and Magellan Corporation Announce Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago as Marquee Charity for 2025 Season
April 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky and Magellan Corporation are proud to announce Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago as the marquee charity for the 2025 season. As the presenting partner of the Chicago Sky Foundation, Magellan Corporation selects a marquee charity every season to empower youth through sports, education and community engagement.
As part of this initiative, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago will receive extensive marketing and promotional assets courtesy of Magellan Corporation, including in-arena branding, broadcast features, and digital awareness campaigns throughout the season.
Beyond visibility, the collaboration will bring meaningful community engagement opportunities, such as camps, clinics, and the signature Magellan Corporation Player for the Day experience. This special program will grant one Boys & Girls Club member the chance to step into the shoes of a Chicago Sky player for a day, featuring a mock press conference, contract signing, jersey presentation, participation in player warmups, and an exclusive courtside experience, including being featured in the team's player introductions.
