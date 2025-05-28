Sports stats



WNBA Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Mystics edge out a 83-77 win over the Fever in Baltimore, improving to a 3-3 record on the season

Brittney Sykes dropped an impressive 21 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, and 2 BLK in the win!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

