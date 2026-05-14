Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 13, 2026

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever overcame the Los Angeles Sparks, 87-78, to pick up the road dub!

Caitlin Clark: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST Kelsey Mitchell: 23 PTS, 3 3PM Sophie Cunningham: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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