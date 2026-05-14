Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 13, 2026
Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Indiana Fever overcame the Los Angeles Sparks, 87-78, to pick up the road dub!
Caitlin Clark: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST Kelsey Mitchell: 23 PTS, 3 3PM Sophie Cunningham: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026
- Game Preview: Fever Tip off Homestand on Friday vs Mystics - Indiana Fever
- Sparks to Honor Lisa Leslie with Crypto.com Arena Statue - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun Activate Nell Angloma - Connecticut Sun
- Sky Shut Down Valkyries' Offense in 69-63 Win - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Earns First Win of 2026 Season - Indiana Fever
- Sky 69, Valkyries 63 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Drop First Game of Season in Loss to Sky - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Drop to Aces, 98-69, in First of Two-Game Series - Connecticut Sun
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