Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever won their 4th consecutive game as they defeated the Dallas Wings 88-78

Kelsey Mitchell put up 23 PTS to propel the Fever in the win, while Paige Bueckers scored 22 PTS for the Wings.

