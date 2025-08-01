Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 1, 2025
August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever won their 4th consecutive game as they defeated the Dallas Wings 88-78
Kelsey Mitchell put up 23 PTS to propel the Fever in the win, while Paige Bueckers scored 22 PTS for the Wings.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
