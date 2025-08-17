Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 17, 2025
Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Indiana Fever completed their LARGEST comeback win in Franchise history to defeat the Connecticut Sun in OT, 99-93
Kelsey Mitchell led the charge with a career-high tying 38 PTS, 6 AST, and 2 STL!
