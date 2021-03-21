Icemen Earn a Point in Overtime Loss to Orlando

Jacksonville, FL - Derek Lodermeier continues to shine offensively for the Jacksonville Icemen but it was not enough as the Orlando Solar Bears won the game 3-2 in overtime.

The first period started off with the Icemen dominating in offensive zone pressure. In the final seconds of the period, Wacey Rabbit hammered a long-ranged shot form his own blue line. The puck sailed wide right of the net and hit off the back boards. Derek Lodermeier won the race for the puck and was able to score his fourth goal in as many games to give the Icemen a 1-0 lead.

The Solar Bears got off to a fast start in second period scoring two goals in less than a minute. Orlando scored quick to tie the game and then Orlando player Anthony Repaci scored off of a strange deflection to give the Solar Bears a one goal lead.

Later in the period, Jacksonville forward Pascal Aquin scored off of a quick snapshot from the face-off dot to tie the game up a two goals apiece.

Both teams played very defensively in the third frame, and the two teams needed extra time in overtime to decide this game. It was a fast-paced and exiting 3v3 overtime but just over three minutes into overtime Solar Bears player Mark Auk scored off a quick wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush to seal the deal for Orlando. Although, the goal was reviewed it was upheld having Orlando win 3-2.

The Icemen play the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday March 24th and their next home game is Friday March 26th at 7pm.

