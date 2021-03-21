Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Everblades, 3:05 PM

March 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a three-game set against the Florida Everblades at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville came away with a 5-3 victory on Friday in the series opener before dropping a 3-2 overtime contest last night.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-10-8-2) vs. Florida Everblades (26-9-0-2)

March 21, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #37 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (25)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Ben Shiley (92)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, Joey Haddad scored in the first and third period, but the Florida Everblades erased a 2-0 deficit in the final frame and topped Greenville in overtime, 3-2. At 8:35 of the third period, Joe Pendenza grabbed his 10th goal of the campaign after finishing a backdoor feed across from Colby Sissons. In the final minute and Jake Hildebrand pulled from the Blades net for the extra attacker, Sissons scored on a blast from the right point. At 19:44, Sissons' third goal of the season sent the contest to sudden-death overtime. At 2:30 of the extra sessions, Blake Winiecki found a soft spot between the circles and roofed the puck past Jacob Ingham for the overtime game-winner.

WE'RE HALFWAY THERE:

Last night marked the midway point through Greenville's 72-game regular season schedule. The Rabbits hold a record of 16-10-8-2 and currently have points in six consecutive games (3-0-3-0). Greenville captain Joey Haddad leads the club in goals with 11. Samuel Jardine has consistently led the Rabbits in helpers throughout the season and currently has 26 assists in 36 games. Jardine is also the only Swamp Rabbit to appear in all 36 games this season. Four different Rabbits (Patrick Bajkov, Liam Pecararo, Joey Haddad and Karch Bachman) share the team lead in power play goals with three. In Greenville's 16 victories this season, goaltender Ryan Bednard has earned 15 of those wins in goal.

WHO'S YOUR HA-DDADY:

Joey Haddad scored in the first period shorthanded last night and contributed a second time on the power play early in the third. For Haddad, last night marked his eighth career multi-goal performance in the ECHL, and first since March 8, 2014 against the Florida Everblades. He became the eighth different Swamp Rabbit this season to record a multi-goal night joining Ben Finkelstein, Brendan Connolly (2), Karch Bachman (3), Matt Bradley, Max Zimmer, Patrick Bajkov and Garrett Thompson. In 263 career ECHL games, Haddad has registered 193 points (93 goals, 100 assists).

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE:

Entering tonight, Florida and Greenville are neck-and-neck in the power play rankings at 7th (FLA) and 8th (GRN) in the ECHL. On the penalty kill, Florida is ranked second-best with an 88.6% kill rate, while Greenville is 12th in the league with 80.5%. Through four head-to-head battles between the Rabbits and Everblades, Greenville's man-advantage is 1-for-20 in the season series compared to Florida's 5-for-19 versus Greenville.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.