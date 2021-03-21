Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Komets, March 21 at 3:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 PM

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Fort Wayne Komets battle for the third straight day on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum on team mascot Cool Ray's Birthday. The 3-game series represents the first meetings between these two teams in almost seven years. SC has secured wins in the first two matchups this weekend by scores of 2-1 and 5-1 on back-to-back standout performances by goaltender Alex Dubeau. The Komets came into this weekend's contests after consecutive 3-2 wins over the Wheeling Nailers last Friday and Saturday. Fort Wayne was the lone team to begin the current ECHL campaign in February due to local restrictions, but they've thrived in their first 16 contests, posting a points percentage of .719 which leads the Western Conference. South Carolina's recent wins have moved them into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .529. The Komets rank first in both special teams categories, scoring on 23.1% of their power play chances, while successfully killing off 89.4% of opponents' man-advantage opportunities.

Scouting the Komets: Fort Wayne is in first place in the ECHL's Western Conference after 16 games with a 10-3-2-1 record. Prior to this weekend, each of the Komets contests had come against Wheeling and Indy, where they held a 7-0-1-1 record against the Nailers and a 3-1-1 mark in five games with the Fuel. Fort Wayne's offensive attack is led by returning forward Anthony Petruzelli, who has posted 15 points on five goals and 10 assists. Other skaters with double-digit point totals include defender Olivier Galipeau who leads the blueliners with 12 points on two goals and 10 helpers, as well as forwards Zach Pochiro (9g, 3a), Shawn Szydlowski (2g, 9a), and Brandon Hawkins (6g, 5a). In net, Stefanos Lekkas recently earned an AHL PTO with Rochester after securing six wins in nine starts with a 1.96 goals-against average. The Komets turn to rookie Louis-Philip Guindon who has a 4-1-1-1 record in six appearances, as well as Jeremy Helvig, who began the year with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

