Americans Drop Series Finale in Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped the final game of their four-game weekend series with the Tulsa Oilers, by a score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at BOK Center.

The Oilers scored three unanswered goals in the first period, after giving up the first goal of the game. The Americans battled back to tie the game at 3-3 in the second period, but the Oilers answered again as Gregg Burmaster fired one home from in front of the Allen net for what would be the game winning goal for Tulsa. The Oilers added an empty net goal late in the game to seal the win.

Justin Kapelmaster suffered the loss for Allen after back-to-back shutouts on Friday and Saturday. The Americans outshot the Oilers by one 32 to 31.

Tulsa scored a pair of power play goals on Sunday afternoon going 2 for 5 with the man advantage. The Americans went 1 for 4 on the power play as Zane Franklin lit the lamp for his fourth goal of the season. Scott Conway (4) and Joshua Lammon (8) also scored for the Americans.

The Americans return home on Wednesday night to face the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - G. Burmaster

2. TUL - A. Pleskach

3. TUL - J. Taylor

