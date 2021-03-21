Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to Stingrays

March 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced Sunday that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Shepard, 25, has a 3-4-1 record in nine appearances with South Carolina during his rookie professional season with a 2.76 goals-against average and a 0.912 save percentage. The Grand Rapids, Minn. native has played a total of 501 minutes in between the pipes for the Stingrays.

The netminder was recalled by Hershey on Wednesday but did not see any action during his time with the club.

Shepard was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month after December after posting a 2-0-1 record in three outings with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.935.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder appeared in 119 career NCAA games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 76-37-5 with 17 shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.

The backstop guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019 and started an NCAA-record 115 straight games from Oct. 21, 2017 to Mar. 7, 2020. He was a three-time Mike Richter Award Finalist and a three-time All-NCHC selection in his illustrious NCAA tenure.

The Stingrays are back on the ice Sunday afternoon to complete their 3-game series with the Fort Wayne Komets at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.