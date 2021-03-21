Weekend Concludes with 5-1 Loss against Florida

March 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell by a 5-1 margin against the Florida Everblades on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Joey Haddad tallied the Rabbits' lone goal and Michael Huntebrinker scored three times for Florida.

Huntebrinker's first came at 10:11 of the opening stanza. Myles Powell fed Huntebrinker behind the defense who went five-hole on Ryan Bednard to start the scoring. Blake Winecki scored his first of two goal at 15:17 on a power play strike to double his team's lead.

Florida scored twice more in the second period courtesy of Huntebrinker's 19th and 20th of the campaign at 5:02 and 8:40. Joey Haddad provided Greenville's lone source of offense 14:47 to put the Rabbits within 4-1.

In the third period, Winiecki hit twine a second time after burying a 2-on-1 rush at 8:55 to complete the 5-1 scoring line.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits kickoff three games in three nights against the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, March 26 on the road before returning to the Upstate on Saturday and Sunday. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.