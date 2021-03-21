Afternoon Matchup to Wrap up Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (26-9-0-2) square off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-10-8-2) in an afternoon tilt at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Today is the third game of the weekend series and the fifth meeting of the season between Florida and Greenville.

Last Time Out: Florida mounted their best comeback of the year last night by tying the game late in the third and then winning in overtime. The Blades trailed 2-0 in the third period before Joe Pendenza got Florida on the board with a power-play goal. With goaltender Jake Hildebrand on the bench for an extra attacker, Florida's Colby Sissons blasted a one-timer from the point that tied the game with just 16 seconds remaining in regulation. In the following overtime period, Blake Winiecki scored his 10th goal of the year to lift the Everblades and complete the comeback.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville forward Joey Haddad has been a thorn in Florida's side this weekend. The Swamp Rabbits captain notched a goal and two assists on Friday, and then posted a pair of goals in last night's affair. Haddad leads Greenville with 11 goals on the year. Samuel Jardine headlines the Rabbits defense and leads the ECHL with 26 assists.

Top Guns: Florida forwards John McCarron and Michael Huntebrinker are first and second in the ECHL in goals with 18 and 17 respectively. With a second-period tally in Friday's contest, McCarron jumped Huntebrinker for the top spot in the ECHL rankings. At least one of the two forwards has scored in 26 of the 37 Everblades games this season.

View From the Top: After last night's thrilling win, the Blades lead the entire ECHL with a .730 points percentage. The Indy Fuel (24-9-2-0, .714) sit a game behind Florida in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Blades lead the ECHL in scoring with 3.65 goals per game and goal differential at +44.

Rookie Sambrook Sees First Action: The Everblades announced last Sunday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Sambrook. Sambrook, 22, is entering his first professional season. A former fifth round draft choice of the Detroit Red Wings in 2016, the Markham, Ontario native skated last season with the Brock University Badgers in USports of Canada, where he notched 19 points (5g-14a) in 28 games. Prior to playing with the Badgers, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey league from 2015 to 2019. During those four years, Sambrook skated with the Erie Otters and Soo Greyhounds. The rookie saw his first pro action last night with Florida and recorded one shot.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

WHEN: Sunday, March 21 at 3:05 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

