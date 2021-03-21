Duel Hat Tricks for Mavericks Seal Fate for the Fuel

KANSAS CITY- Hat tricks from both Brodie Reid and Jared VanWormer would help determine the fate for the Fuel in a 6-3 loss to the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City Sunday night.

The Mavericks opened the scoring for the evening on a power play chance that allowed Brodie Reid to bury the puck from the left side of the crease at 6:02 in the first. The Fuel responded just over three minutes later when Ryan Zuhlsdorf fired a long range shot from the blue line that was deflected in by Nic Pierog to tie the game at one at the end of the first.

After a quiet first half of the second period Matt Marcinew carried the puck behind Kansas City's net and found a wide open Willie Raskob at the top of the right circle. Raskob hung on to the puck just long enough to draw out Mavericks goaltender Matt Ginn out of his net and was able to wrist it home to make it 2-1 for the Fuel at 7:10 in the second.

Just one minute after Kansas City had a potential goal waived off VanWormer launched a shot from the right circle to tie the game at 17:21. Less than two minutes later they took the lead with a hard wrister from Reid that brought the score to 3-2 at the end of the second.

VanWormer got his second of the night burying home a rebounder from Byran Lemos at 1:58 in the third. After some confusion on the ice Reid earned his hat trick at 12:47 after a goal was reviewed and confirmed to have slipped past netminder Dan Bakala's right skate. The Fuel found themselves on the man advantage with less than five minutes remaining and after pulling the Bakala for the extra attacker Matt Marcinew rocketed a shot from the right circle cutting the Mavericks lead to two. With two minutes left in the third the Fuel earned another power play chance but VanWormer scooped up a loose puck to earn his hat trick with a short handed empty netter at 18:12 bringing the final score to 6-3.

The Fuel finish up the week with two wins over the Mavericks and two losses to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night and Kansas City on Sunday night. Indy looks ahead to take on the Komets in Fort Wayne for a three in three matchup at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

