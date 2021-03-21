Grizzlies Fall 7-0 in the Black Hills

Rapid City, South Dakota - Hunter Garlant scored 2 goals and Adam Carlson saved all 30 Utah shots to lead the Rapid City Rush to a 7-0 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Rush scored 4 goals in the first period as Garlant, Mike Hedden, Tyler Coulter and Kevin Spinozzi each scored.

With 7:13 left in the first period there was a medical emergency on the Rapid City bench. It involved Rush backup goaltender Gordon Defiel. The game was delayed for about 40 minutes. The Rush official Twitter account says that Defiel is doing well.

Rush got 2nd period goals from Gabriel Chabot and Peter Quenneville. Garlant added a 3rd period goal. Ty Lewis led Utah with 6 shots on goal. It's the 3rd time this season Utah has been shut out.

The Grizz have officially hit the halfway point of the season as it was game 36 of 72. With the loss, Utah falls to 15-12-4-5 on the season. The Rush are now 18-18-2-1 this season. Utah won 5-4 last night in a shootout and picked up 2 of 4 standings points for the weekend.

Next week is a big 4 game home series for Utah as they host the Tulsa Oilers on March 24th, 26th and 27th at 7:10 pm and Sunday, March 28th at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

Adam Carlson (RC) - 30 for 30 saves.

Hunter Garlent (RC) - 2 goals.

Cedric Montminy (RC) - 2 assists, +2.

