Oilers Close out Four-Game Week with Big Win

TULSA, OK - The Oilers closed out the week with a 5-3 win against the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Sunday.

Allen kicked off the scoring for the fourth-straight game this week when Philip Beaulieau ripped a blast from the right point, finding Scott Conway's blade on the tip 3:57 in. Adam Pleskach answered on the power play roughly three minutes after, fighting a puck over Justin Kapelmaster, leveling the game 1-1. Matt Lane followed up 2:12 after Pleskach, rifling home a rebound, bringing the game to 2-1 with another power-play goal. Tulsa went into the first intermission with a two-goal lead courtesy of Justin Taylor's highlight-reel goal, outwaiting Kaplemaster and sliding the puck into the bottom of the net.

Allen pulled the game to 3-2 5:20 into the second period when Zane Franklin finished a back-door feed from Corey Mackin on the power play. Justin Lammon tied the game 3-3, stealing the puck before beating Devin Williams on a breakaway 39 seconds into the back half of the game. The Oilers took a lead they would not relinquish with 4:56 left in the period. Pleskach steered behind the Allen net, finding Gregg Burmaster who sniped home a one-time finish.

Vincent Marleau iced the game with an empty-net goal with 1:40 remaining, closing the game at 5-3.

The Oilers head into a massive four-game week in West Valley City, UT, starting off against the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. CT. Tulsa will battle the Grizzlies again on Friday and Saturday at the same time, closing out the series with a 2:10 CT game at the Maverik Center.

