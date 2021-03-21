Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, March 21, 2021

March 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

March 21, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

Promotions: Publix Family Fun Day!

About Today's Game: This afternoon the Icemen and the Solar Bears close out their four-game head-to-head set this week. Jacksonville took the first two games on Wednesday and Friday, but Orlando snapped a four-game skid last night, defeating the Icemen 5-1 at the Amway Center. A big two points is on the line today as the Icemen have an opportunity to gain some ground and pull within six points of the Solar Bears in the standings with three games in hand.

Series History: The Solar Bears lead the season series against the Icemen 5-3-1-0 while also leading the All-Time series 30-8-2-0.

About the Icemen: While scoreless last night in Orlando, rookie forward Derek Lodermeier has collected four points (3g, 1a) in the last three games..... Jacksonville has not registered a power play goal in the last six games. Meanwhile, the Icemen's penalty kill remains stingy at 86.4-percent....Goaltender Charles Williams is expected to start in goal for the Icemen this evening.

About the Solar Bears: Forward Aaron Luchuk leads Orlando in scoring against Jacksonville with nine points (3g, 6a) in the last nine games....Mark Auk is third in the league in defensemen scoring with 25 points (3g, 22a)....The Solar Bears ranks first on the penalty kill on the road at 89.2 percent.

Next Home Game

Friday, March 26, vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. Thanos Night! MCU Fans, come out and check out the Icemen as they wear special Thanos themed uniforms!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.