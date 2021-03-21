Two Hat Tricks Lead to Mavs Victory
March 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Indy Fuel 6-3 Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid and Jared VanWormer netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (15) at 6:02. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Rob Bordson.
Indy goal: Nic Pierog (18) at 9:36. Assisted by Ryan Zuhlsdorf.
Shots: KC 17, IND 7
Second Period
Indy goal: Willie Raskob (6) at 7:10. Assisted by Matt Marcinew and Spencer Watson.
Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (6) at 17:21. Assisted by Adam Brady and Zach Osburn.
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (16) at 18:39. Assisted by Rob Bordson.
Shots: KC 11, IND 10
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (7) at 1:58. Assisted by Bryan Lemos.
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (17, hat trick) at 12:47.
Indy goal: Matt Marcinew (14) at 15:50. Assisted by Mike Lee and Nic Pierog.
Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (8, hat trick) at 18:12.
Shots: KC 6, IND 12
Notes and Streaks
Brodie Reid registered his first hat trick of the season.
Jared VanWormer registered his first hat trick of the season.
Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on two assists.
Zach Osburn, Rob Bordson, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went two-for-five on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
