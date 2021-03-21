Two Hat Tricks Lead to Mavs Victory

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Indy Fuel 6-3 Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid and Jared VanWormer netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (15) at 6:02. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Rob Bordson.

Indy goal: Nic Pierog (18) at 9:36. Assisted by Ryan Zuhlsdorf.

Shots: KC 17, IND 7

Second Period

Indy goal: Willie Raskob (6) at 7:10. Assisted by Matt Marcinew and Spencer Watson.

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (6) at 17:21. Assisted by Adam Brady and Zach Osburn.

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (16) at 18:39. Assisted by Rob Bordson.

Shots: KC 11, IND 10

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (7) at 1:58. Assisted by Bryan Lemos.

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (17, hat trick) at 12:47.

Indy goal: Matt Marcinew (14) at 15:50. Assisted by Mike Lee and Nic Pierog.

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (8, hat trick) at 18:12.

Shots: KC 6, IND 12

Notes and Streaks

Brodie Reid registered his first hat trick of the season.

Jared VanWormer registered his first hat trick of the season.

Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on two assists.

Zach Osburn, Rob Bordson, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.

The Mavericks went two-for-five on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.

