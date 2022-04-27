Icemen Captain Christopher Brown Returns from AHL

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that Christopher Brown has been returned to the team by the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brown, 26, returns to the Icemen where he has recorded 19 pts (5g 14a) in 25 games played this season. Brown collected a goal and an assist in 25 appearances during his call-up with Hershey. He was initially loaned to Hershey on December 21.

Last season, Brown posted a career-high 29 points (15g, 14a) in 54 appearances in Jacksonville. Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Brown registered 19 points (11g, 8a) in 38 games played with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2019-20 season, earning an AHL call-up with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (16 games).

Brown is the Icemen's captain this season and previously served as captain for Boston College for two seasons from 2018-2020. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan resident, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Brown's father, Doug Brown appeared in 854 NHL games in stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Detroit Redwings.

The Icemen are back in action tonight and Thursday at 7:00 p.m. when they play host to the Atlanta Gladiators in Game 3 & 4 of the South Division Semifinals. Jacksonville leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV.

