Hunter Drew Becomes Fourth Oiler in ECHL Era to Make NHL Debut

Hunter Drew with the Tulsa Oilers

(Tulsa Oilers) Hunter Drew with the Tulsa Oilers(Tulsa Oilers)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, are proud to announce that former Oiler Hunter Drew made his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The Kingston, ON native picked up a five-minute fighting major in a third-period bout with San Jose's Jonah Gadjovich. The Ducks downed the Sharks 5-2 for the win in Drew's debut.

Drew, 23, played five games with the Oilers in 2019-20, recording four assists and 13 shots during his stint, which was ended early by the ECHL season cancellation due to COVID-19. The 6'2, 197 lbs. forward played as a defenseman in Tulsa before converting to a full-time forward last season with the San Diego Gulls.

Prior to turning pro, Drew spent three seasons in the QMJHL with Charlottetown, compiling 92 points (24G, 68A) in 167 games with the Islanders. Drew finished his junior career with a +31 rating and 369 PIM.

Drew joins Austin Poganski (STL/WPG), Dakota Joshua (STL) and Bryce Kindopp (ANA) as Tulsa players to reach the NHL since joining the ECHL in 2014.

The Oilers continue their Mountain Division Semi-Final battle with the Utah Grizzlies tonight, April 27, at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

