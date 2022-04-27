Rabbits Force Overtime, Fall 4-3 in Overtime to Everblades in Game 4

April 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - A back-and-forth game slipped away from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they fell in Game 3, 4-3 in overtime, to the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

GVL 1 1 1 0 3

FLA 1 1 1 1 4

The opening goal of the game came after the midway point of a 19-shot period, as the Swamp Rabbits took the lead with a shorthanded goal, his first of the postseason, by Alex Ierullo at 14:33. The Everblades tied the game at 18:11, as Levko Koper scored a shorthanded goal of his own.

In the second, the special teams units continued to find the scoresheet, but instead of the penalty kill units, the power-plays would light the lamp. At 16:41, Matteo Gennaro gave Florida the 2-1 lead with a man-advantage strike. Greenville Responded moments later, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his second of the series, a power-play tip-in at 17:37.

The third period saw the Everblades take a 3-2 advantage as Jake Jaremko's pass was deflected off of a Swamp Rabbits defenseman and into the net at 2:13. At 9:30, Greenville tied the game as Anthony Rinaldi fielded a loose puck and rifled it into the Florida net. Rinaldi's strike would ultimately force the game into overtime.

In overtime, Florida's Alex Aleardi scored a power-play goal at 7:41, securing the 4-3 win for the Everblades.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series to the Everblades.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Everblades return to the ice on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Game 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.