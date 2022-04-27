Brenden Kotyk Named Stingrays Head Coach

April 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Brenden Kotyk has been named the 11th Head Coach in franchise history. Kotyk completed the 2021-22 season behind the bench after taking over as the team's Interim Head Coach on March 7th.

"Having someone who has been here for two years that understands our goals and initiatives on and off the ice is very important to the success of the team," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "As an organization, we have always had success from promoting within. We were very impressed with Brenden's work ethic, his attention to details, and his passion for winning. He has earned this opportunity and we look forward to a great 2022-23 season."

Since taking over as Interim Head Coach, Kotyk led the team to a 10-8 record which included a season-best five-game win streak, a season-high seven goals against Orlando on April 2nd, and victories in seven of the final nine games to finish out the year.

"I'm extremely honored to get this distinction," said Kotyk. "Two years ago, Rob [Concannon] and Todd [Halloran] took a chance on me, and today I'm named the Head Coach of the South Carolina Stingrays. I always worked hard as a player to get better, and it has been no different as a coach."

Kotyk, 30, began his coaching career as an assistant coach, joining the Stingrays organization before the 2020-21 season. In his first season as an assistant coach, Kotyk helped lead the Stingrays to a 2021 Kelly Cup Finals appearance.

Prior to joining the Stingrays staff, Kotyk completed a three-year professional hockey career. The former defender spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons on the back end for the Toledo Walleye, appearing in 50 games during each campaign and was a member of the Walleye's 2019 Kelly Cup Finals Appearance. Kotyk began his pro career in 2017-18 with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack and spent time in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"In the last portion of the season, Brendan proved through his hard work, game management, and recruiting that he deserved to be named the head coach," said Stingrays Principal Owner Todd Halloran. "We are excited about his leadership and look forward to the Stingrays returning to the top of the league next season."

Before turning pro, the native of Regina, Saskatchewan played four seasons at the University of Minnesota - Duluth following one season at The College of St. Scholastica. Kotyk helped UMD to NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons with the Bulldogs and as an alternate captain his senior season was a part of the 2017 Frozen Four and National Championship appearances.

"It is humbling to be named the 11th head coach in history and follow in the footsteps of the great coaches before me."

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.