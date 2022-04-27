Walleye Even Series with 4-1 Win

Cincinnati, OH- Zack Andrusiak scored the lone Cyclones goal in a 4-1 loss to Toledo in game four of their opening round series.

The best-of-seven series is tied at two games a piece heading into game five Thursday at Heritage Bank Center.

- Toledo jumped on the board early in game four, striking 1:47 into the first. Cole Fraser took a shot from the right point that got through traffic and past Michael Houser.

- Michael Houser played a big role in the first period, preventing Toledo from increasing its lead by denying two penalty shots. Houser made a glove save on Brett Boeing's penalty shot, and following with a right leg save three minutes later when Patrick Curry was awarded the same chance.

- After beginning the second on a power play, a failed man advantage for the Walleye saw an immediate response from Cincinnati. Justin Vaive jumped out of the box from his interference minor, raced down to stick lift goaltender Billy Christopoulos behind as net, then swept the puck to the front of the goal for Zack Andrusiak to net his third goal of the playoffs 1:23 into the period.

- A second power play proved to work for the Walleye, as TJ Hensick got a puck in the slot and scored his second goal in as many games, making it 2-1 over seven minutes into the second period. Curry also found the back of the net, angling a pass from Mitchell Heard by Houser with just 1:02 left in the second. The goal made it 3-1 Walleye, thus marking the first time in this series that either team picked up a multi-goal lead.

- Both clubs were held to single digits in shots on goal for the third period. Houser departed his crease for a 6-on-5 opportunity for Cincinnati late, but Brandon Hawkins capitalized, netting an empty net goal to complete his three point night (one goal, two assists), subsequently giving Toledo the 4-1 win.

- Houser made 28 saves, while Christopoulos turned away 27 shots.

