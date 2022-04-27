Gladiators Edged out by Icemen in Game 3
April 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-3) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (3-0) in a 2-1 final at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Mitchell Hoelscher scored the only goal of the night for Atlanta in the loss. The Gladiators now have to win on Thursday in Game 4 to keep their postseason hopes alive.
First Star: Francois Brassard (JAX) - 27 saves
Second Star: Ara Nazarian (JAX) - game-winning goal
Third Star: Chris Nell (ATL) - 22 saves
Luke Lynch led off the scoring for the Icemen early in the first period with a tip-in on a Jacksonville power play (3:13).
Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell kept the score at 1-0 in the middle of the first when he denied Jacksonville's Brendan Harris with a sharp glove save.
While Atlanta was making a change late in the second, Ara Nazarian snuck behind the Gladiators defense and put Jacksonville up 2-0 on a breakaway chance (19:06).
Mitchell Hoelscher put Atlanta on the board in the middle of the third when he got to a loose puck in front of the Jacksonville net and outwaited Icemen goaltender Francois Brassard (11:11).
Nell finished a strong showing with 22 saves on 24 shots for Atlanta while Brassard closed the game with 27 stops on 28 shots.
The Gladiators take on the Icemen again Thursday night in Game 4 of the Division Semifinal round at 7:00 PM at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
