ECHL Transactions - April 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 27, 2022:

Florida:

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Desrocher, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Boudens, F returned from loan to Henderson

Add Mark Rassell, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Somoza, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Jacksonville:

Add Christopher Brown, F returned from loan to Hershey

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence

Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from April 27, 2022

