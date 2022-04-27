Morning Tea: Rd. 1, Game 3 - Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades

April 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-1) vs. Florida Everblades (1-1)

April 27, 2022 | 7:05 PM |2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Rd. 1 Game 3

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville SC

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29), Matt Menniti (30)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

ROUND 1: SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

PLAYOFF SERIES RECORD:

Overall: (1-1) Home: (0-0) Away: (1-1)

Last Game:

GAME 2 - April 23, 2022 - Greenville 5 at Florida 3

Next Meeting:

GAME 5 - April 29, 2022 - Greenville vs Florida

Season Series Record:

Overall: (5-4-1-0) Home: (3-3-1-0) Away: (2-1-0-0)

QUICK BITS

BOUNCING BACK IN GAME 2:

After a heartbreaking loss on Friday night, the Swamp Rabbits evened the series at a game-a-piece before returning to Greenville. After Chris McKay put the Rabbits down a goal in the first period, Greenville rocketed onto the scoreboard in the second period, putting together a run of four straight goals. Back-to-back power-play goals from Alec Rauhauser and Ben Freeman gave the Rabbits the 2-1 lead, before Kevin McKernan and Joe Gatenby added a pair of goals more. Florida strung a pair of late second period goals together from Xavier Bouchard and Alex Aleardi to make it a one goal game. In the third, Freeman iced the game with the empty-net goal, giving the Rabbits the 5-3 win.

SCOUTING THE EVERBLADES:

Games 1 and 2 have proven what the Swamp Rabbits have known all season: Florida plays a physical and highly offensive gameplan on a nightly basis. Florida has seen seven different scorers in just two games of the series. While the Everblades power-play was held to 0/6 on Saturday, Friday night proved beneficial for the man-advantage, showing lethality in a 2/5 performance. Parker Gahagen has, like John Lethemon for the Rabbits, carried his team through the first two games of the series, allowing 7 goals on 51 shots, and the Everblades could turn to Tomas Vomacka for relief. If Vomacka gets the nod this week, he will face the Rabbits for only the third time this season having gone 1-1, allowing seven goals on 46 shots during the regular season.

FREEZE! EVERYBODY CLAP YOUR HANDS:

Ben Freeman stands alone at the top of the scoring for both teams in this series. The Rabbits centerman picked up a shorthanded goal and a power-play tally in the Game 2 victory, and has once again proven a valuable assent on the penalty kill. At the face-off dot, the second-year pro is having his way against Everblades opposition, especially when backed into his own end.

THE MASKED MAN:

John Lethemon earned a much-deserved second start in Game two and, once again, showed out for the Swamp Rabbits. The Ontario Reign prospect stopped 37 of 40 Florida shots en route to a 71-save total for the first two games of the series. In 6 career postseason games in 2 seasons for Greenville, Lethemon is 3-1-1 with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .928 save-percentage.

A HELPING HAND:

After posting a team-high 28 assists during the regular season, Liam Pecararo is rolling into the postseason with pinpoint passing. Through two games, Pecararo is the Rabbits assist leader with 3, picking up a pair of helpers on the two power-play goals in Game 2.

ALEX ON THE ATTACK:

Just like his linemate, Liam Pecararo, Alex Ierullo was dishing passes in Game 2 on Saturday. A pair of assists have quickly lifted him into a prioritized role for the Everblades defense. Along with his assists, Ierullo has kept Parker Gahagen alert in the Everblades net, firing off the second most shots on goal for the Rabbits with six.

BRINGING THE HAUSE:

Defenseman Alec Rauhauser carried his blue-line security into the postseason, playing stellar for the Rabbits through the first two games of the series. The North Dakota native carries a +2 rating into Game 3 and comes off a Game 2 performance that saw him score the tying goal, a power-play strike from the high slot, in the second period.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.