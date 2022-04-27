Division Semifinal Game 3 Preview: Atlanta at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Game 3 of the South Division Semifinal between the Atlanta Gladiators (0-2) and the Jacksonville Icemen (2-0) will take place tonight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jacksonville owns a two-game lead in the series with a pair of one-goal victories.

Game 1: Apr. 21 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - Icemen won 3-2

Game 2: Apr. 22 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - Icemen won 5-4 (OT)

Game 3: Apr. 27 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - 7:00 PM

Game 4: Apr. 28 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - 7:00 PM

*Game 5: May 1 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - 3:00 PM

*Game 6: May 2 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - 7:00 PM

*Game 7: May 4 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - 7:00 PM

*If necessary

Scouting the Icemen

Brendan Harris torched the Gladiators in Games 1 & 2 with a pair of multi-point efforts. The rookie was tied for sixth with 31 points (12G-19A) for the Icemen during the regular season and now has five points (3G-2A) through his first two Kelly Cup Playoff games. After Charles Williams stopped 32 of 36 shots in Game 2, Jacksonville will likely turn back to ECHL Goaltender of the Year Francois Brassard, who was sent back down from the AHL on Monday. Brassard made 24 saves on 26 shots for the Icemen in Game 1.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

Atlanta nearly mounted a miraculous comeback in Game 2 last Friday but were handed a 5-4 loss in overtime. Down 4-1 with just over four minutes left in the third period, Hugo Roy, Mike Turner, and Cody Sylvester all found the back of the net to tie the game at 4-4. Sylvester's tally came with less than a second left in regulation. Ben Hawerchuk sank the Gladiators in overtime with the game-winner for the Icemen.

First Timers

Paul McAvoy, Mike Turner, and Hugo Roy all notched their first Kelly Cup Playoff goals in Game 2 in Jacksonville. Roy had the most previous experience of the three with three assists in five postseason games with the Florida Everblades last year. This playoff series against the Icemen is both McAvoy and Turner's first professional playoff action.

Killers

Atlanta's penalty kill has been strong to start the opening round of playoffs and currently sits at 91.7% through two games (11-for-12). The Glads finished with the fifth-best penalty kill at 83.9% during the regular season. Atlanta finished the last nine games of the regular season going 91.2% on the kill (31-for-34).

Playoff Experience

Derek Nesbitt by far owns the most Kelly Cup Playoff experience amongst the Gladiators. Heading into this postseason, the 40-year-old captain has seen action in 49 ECHL playoffs games and has gathered 38 points (18G-20A). 23 of those games and 16 of those points (9G-7A) came with the Gladiators. Nesbitt played in 22 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Idaho Steelheads en route to a 2007 Kelly Cup Championship. He also appeared in four Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Toledo Walleye in 2010. Since rejoining Atlanta in 2015, Nesbitt has only appeared in four postseason games with the Gladiators.

WHEN: Wednesday, Apr. 27 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

