Grizz Win 2-1 to Take 2-1 Series Lead

April 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored 2 goals and Trent Miner saved 32 of 33 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center to take a 2 games to 1 series lead in the best of 7 first round series.

Neither team scored in the first period. Tulsa took a 1-0 lead 5:25 into the second period as Jimmy Soper redirected a Tanner Lishchynsky shot. Utah tied the game as D'Astous scored on the power play 11:07 in. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play and they are 6 for 14 in the series. D'Astous scored again 15:27 in to give the Grizz a 2-1 lead. Neither team scored in the final 24 minutes 33 seconds of the contest as Trent Miner and the Grizzlies defensive unit held strong despite being outshot 33 to 25.

D'Astous has 5 goals and 2 assists in 3 games in the series. He has a multiple point game in all 3 in the set. D'Astous had 17 multiple point games in the regular season. Ben Tardif has 7 points in the 3 playoff games (1 goal, 6 assists). Trey Bradley has 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in the series.

Utah was a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. They are 15 for 16 on the P.K. in the series.

Game 4 is on Wednesday night at BOK Center. Utah will host games 6-7 if necessary, on May 2nd and 4th. Tickets for those games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 2 goals, 4 shots.

2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 32 of 33 saves.

3. Jimmy Soper (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

Game 1 - Tulsa 3 Utah 6 .

Game 2 - Tulsa 5 Utah 3.

Game 3 - Utah 2 Tulsa 1.

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 5 - Thursday, April 28 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)

All Times Mountain.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.