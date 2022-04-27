Americans Drop Game 3 to the Rush

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans dropped Game 3 of the series against the Rapid City Rush by a score 5-1 on Tuesday night, in front of a crowd just under 2,000 at CUTX Event Center.

The Rush broke open a close game in the middle frame outscoring the Americans 3-1. Spencer Asuchak had the only goal of the night for the Americans, his first of the playoffs.

The Rapid City Rush outshot the Americans 48-to-22 for the game. Rapid City went two-for-four with the man advantage, while the Americans went 0-for-2. Calder Brooks and Logan Nelson each had two goals for the visitors.

Luke Peressini made his third straight start in the series. Peressini was pulled in the third period after giving up the fifth goal. The Americans have given up 111 shots in the last two games against Rapid City.

Game 4 is on Friday night in Allen with Rapid City leading the best-of-seven series 2-1. Tickets for Games 3 & 4 this weekend are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000.

ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round One (Rapid City leads the Best of Seven Series 2-1)

#2 Rapid City Rush vs. #3 Allen Americans

Game 1 - Rapid City 3 vs. Allen 2, Final

Game 2 - Allen 4 at Rapid City 3 Final OT

Game 3 - Rapid City 5 at Allen 1 Final

Game 4 - Friday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 5 - Saturday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)

