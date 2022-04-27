Everblades Look to Regain Series Lead in Greenville on Wednesday

ESTERO, Fla - After a 5-3 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday that tied the teams' best-of-seven Kelly Cup division semifinal series at one game apiece, the Florida Everblades will hit the road for three games looking to reclaim the series lead. The next three games will take place inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The pivotal third game of the series will take place Wednesday at 7:05 pm.

Following Wednesday night's game three action, the series will continue in the Palmetto State for games four and five on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. Both contests will get underway at 7:05 pm.

If necessary, the series would shift back to Hertz Arena for a potential game six on Monday, May 2 at 7:30 pm.

As playoff fever continues to take hold across the ECHL, the Florida-Greenville series is the only series tied at one game apiece. Four of the eight-division semifinals have one team holding a 2-1 lead - Newfoundland ahead of Trois-Rivières, Cincinnati leading Toledo, Utah leading Tulsa, and Rapid City in front of Allen. The remaining three series have teams enjoying 2-0 advantages - Jacksonville leading Atlanta, Reading over Maine, and Wheeling on top of Fort Wayne.

2022 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS (Presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida)

FIRST-ROUND AT A GLANCE

Series Tied 1-1

Game 1 Friday, April 22 Everblades 4, Swamp Rabbits 3 (OT)

Game 2 Saturday, April 23 Swamp Rabbits 5, Everblades 3

Game 3 Wednesday, April 27 Everblades at Swamp Rabbits Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:05 pm

Game 4 Friday, April 29 Everblades at Swamp Rabbits Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:05 pm

Game 5 Saturday, April 30 Everblades at Swamp Rabbits Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:05 pm

Game 6 * Monday, May 2 Swamp Rabbits at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

Game 7 * Wednesday, May 4 Swamp Rabbits at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

Home Games in Bold * Games 6 and 7, if Necessary

NEWS AND NOTES

GAME TWO RECAP: While the Everblades drew first blood on a goal by Chris McKay midway through the first period that staked the home team to a 1-0 lead, four different Swamp Rabbits scored in succession over a nine-minute stretch in the middle period to open up a 4-1 lead by 14:12 of the second. Florida would not go quietly, as Xavier Bouchard and Alex Aleardi cut the deficit to 4-3 by the second intermission. The Blades dominated the final period, outshooting Greenville 17-7, but the home team could not find the net. An empty-net goal by Ben Freeman ended the contest with the Swamp Rabbits prevailing 5-3. Bouchard had a goal and an assist to pace Florida, which outshot the visitors 40-24, but Greenville's John Lethemon's registered 37 saves as the Swamp Rabbits knotted the series at one game apiece.

GAME THREE BROADCAST NOTE: While all 2022 Kelly Cup Playoff games are available on FloHockey.TV, fans looking to listen to Wednesday night's game three should plan to catch the contest exclusively ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com. Friday night's contest will be on Mixlr at www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades. The rest of the series will continue on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

PLAYOFF POINT LEADERS: In the first two games of the division semifinal series against Greenville, seven different Everblades have each scored one goal, while eight different players have notched assists. Defenseman Stefan Leblanc, who registered just 13 points (1 G, 12 A) over 33 regular-season games this season, is one of three Everblades with three points in the postseason. Leblanc and Blake Winiecki both have three points on one goal and two assists, while Joe Pendenza's three playoff points have all come by way of the helper. Additionally, Xavier Bouchard and Matteo Gennaro have two points apiece on one goal and one assist.

BLADES BLUELINERS BAG THEIR FIRST: The Everblades are just two games into the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs and three defensemen have stepped up their offensive game and collected their first postseason goals in the professional ranks. During the two opening round games played at Hertz Arena. Stefan Leblanc, Chris McKay and Xavier Bouchard each found the back of the net for the first time ever in the postseason, with Leblanc breaking into the playoff goal scoring column on Friday and McKay and Bouchard following in his footsteps on Saturday.

MIA McCarron: On Monday, the ECHL announced that captain John McCarron has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #C-2, Greenville at Florida, on April 23. McCarron was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 15:10 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline. McCarron will miss games three and four of the first round again Greenville on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

McCARRON MEANS MILESTONE: With his next appearance, John McCarron will compete for 409th time as a Florida Everblade. That will lift Johnny Mac into a tie for third place all-time in games played, tying him with Logan Roe (2015-21). Currently at 408 games played, including regular season and playoffs, McCarron is 10 games shy of Mathieu Roy (2008-14) who ranks second with 418 career appearances and 12 away from Ernie Hartlieb (2004-14, 2019) who leads the way with 420 games played. During the 2021-22 regular season, Captain Everblade became the franchise career record holder in goals (170), assists (231) and points (401).

OVERTIME MAGIC: During the regular season, the Everblades complied a 5-6 record in games that ended in overtime. After losses in the first three regular-season games that ended in extra time, the Blades righted the ship, winning five of the next eight. John McCarron's game-winning overtime goal in Friday's playoff opener made him the sixth different Everblade to register a game-winning overtime tally, joining Alex Aleardi (1/30 at Greenville), Joe Pendenza (2/18 vs. South Carolina), Jake McLaughlin (2/26 at South Carolina), Jake Jaremko (4/4 at Orlando) and Matteo Gennaro (4/15 vs Atlanta). Including the game one playoff win, the Blades are now 6-6 in overtime games that did not require a shootout, including three straight wins.

ELSEWHERE IN THE EAST: In addition to the Everblades and Swamp Rabbits knotted up at one game apiece, #3 Jacksonville is on top of #2 Atlanta 2-0 in the other South Division tilt. Over in the North Division, #2 Newfoundland holds a 2-1 lead over #3 Trois-Rivières, while #1 Reading leads #4 Maine 2-0.

WILD, WILD WEST: In the Central Division, #3 Wheeling leads #2 Fort Wayne 2-0, while #4 Cincinnati is in front of #1 Toledo, 2-1. Over in the Mountain Division, both series are 2-1, with #1 Utah leading #4 Tulsa and #2 Rapid City outpacing #3 Allen.

BLADES KELLY CUP HISTORY: In the franchise's 24th season, the Everblades have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs every season except for one. The Blades have advanced to the Kelly Cup finals four times and are seeking their second Kelly Cup championship, having hoisted the hardware previously in 2012.

